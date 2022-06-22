Ombudsperson condemns Armenian hate crimes against Azerbaijanis

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) Sabina Aliyeva condemned the attack by a group of Armenians on the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Paris, France, Azernews reports, citing the Ombudswoman's Office.

“I strongly condemn criminal actions of Armenia, based on hatred against Azerbaijan, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community abroad, and call on the Armenian side to refrain from attempts that impede peace talks and to fulfill its obligations and to respect human rights and freedoms,” the ombudsperson stressed.

As previously reported, a group of Armenians attacked the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris in order to disrupt the screening of the film "The Road to Karabakh".

The protestors screamed offensive slogans about Shusha and Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, assaulted citizens, and showed violence. Aytan Muradova, vice-president of the French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association, and other attendees were hurt in the incident. The provocation was stopped when police got to the site.

“We regret that in many parts of the world, Azerbaijanis who try to convey the truth of Azerbaijani culture and history to the world community using freedom of speech, opinion, and expression have been repeatedly attacked on the basis of ethnicity and hatred,” Aliyeva underlined.

She emphasized that these events, which were accompanied by flagrant violations of Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, and other international instruments, are a clear manifestation of Armenia's policy of ethnic and religious hatred, enmity, and intolerance.

“These provocative acts, which form the basis of Armenia's state policy and incite discrimination and hatred against Azerbaijanis, are evidence of the fact that the leadership of this state strongly believes in ‘ethnic incompatibility between Armenians and Azerbaijanis,” the ombudsperson said.