Foreign travelers, bloggers visit Azerbaijan's liberated territories to see Armenian vandalism

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

A group of 24 tourists and bloggers from ten different nations visited Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to witness Armenia's 30-year-long destruction in the occupied territories, Azernews reports.

As part of the trip, the travelers visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha, Aghdam and Zangilan cities to familiarize themselves with the Armenian vandalism, as well as the restoration and reconstruction activities carried out there following the 44-day war.

Commenting on the tour, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova stated that such visits are critical in expressing Azerbaijani reality to the world community.

"As a result of its historic victory in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from Armenian occupation. During the 30 years of occupation, Azerbaijani territories were vandalized, all infrastructure, cultural and historical monuments were destroyed, and ecocide was committed. All these facts must be brought to the attention of the international community. From this point of view, the visit of a group of travelers and bloggers to the liberated territories is very important," the MP said.

She also mentioned that Azerbaijan is restoring and constructing its liberated lands following the victory in the 44-day war in 2020.

"Getting acquainted with the state into which Azerbaijani lands were turned during the Armenian occupation, and watching the restoration of these lands by Azerbaijan, the foreign visitors saw the true essence of Armenia and once again became witnesses of how peaceful country is Azerbaijan," Huseynova said.

She emphasized that the liberated territories visited by international visitors have beautiful nature and significant potential for tourism development.

"Certainly, the visit of international travelers plays an important role in terms of promoting the tourism potential of the liberated territories," the MP stressed.

Another MP, Azar Badamov, emphasized the significance of overseas tourists’ visits.

"A group of travelers consisting of 24 people has visited the liberated territories. By organizing just such trips, it’s possible to convey information about the crimes of Armenia to the world,” Badamov said.

“The travelers also witnessed the grandiose projects which have been implemented since the liberation of our lands, including the ‘smart village’ concept implemented in Zangilan, roads and other social infrastructure, the construction of which is ongoing, the commissioning of the Fuzuli International Airport, the implementation of grandiose projects in Shusha, the reconstruction of other regional centers in accordance with the master plan using the latest technologies,” he added.

Badamov stressed that the liberated territories have great potential for tourism development.

"The travelers filmed and shared materials depicting the mountains of Kalbajar, the natural springs of Istisu, and materials about the restoration of Shusha city on social networks. The arrival of international travelers also means familiarizing the world with the tourism potential of our liberated territories. I believe that the sustainable organization of such trips, even more, will increase the number of people interested in visiting our liberated lands," added the MP.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani presidential adviser and Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev met with foreign bloggers visiting the country.

"Pleased to meet and welcome ‘Most Traveled People’ Club members. Travelers visited liberated territories from Kalbajar up to Shusha and witnessed the scale of vandalism and destruction of Armenian occupation. But also impressed by the speed of reconstruction and urban development of Azerbaijan," Hajiyev tweeted.