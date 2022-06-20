Russian embassy confirms death of former State Secretary in Baku

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Russian embassy in Azerbaijan has confirmed the information about the death of former Russian State Secretary Gennadiy Burbulis in Baku, Azernews reports.

The embassy stated that their consular officers provided the necessary assistance.

The former Secretary of State of Russia, former First Deputy Prime Minister, and State Duma MP for two convocations Gennadiy Burbulis died in Baku at the age of 77.

The time and place of his funeral are yet to be announced.

Burbulis was visiting the Azerbaijani capital to attend IX Global Baku Forum.

The forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center began its work under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on June 16 and lasted through June 19.