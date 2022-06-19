Azerbaijan holds KOB Fest sale exhibition in Guba

By Trend

Another KOB Fest sale exhibition, organized by the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), was held on June 18 in Guba district, the agency told Trend.

According to the agency, more than 1,000 agricultural, flour products, ready-made food, industrial, textile goods, as well as handicrafts of artists and craftsmen were presented and sold at the exhibition. Along with local products, the fair also presented the services of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In parallel, a cultural and entertainment program was organized within the framework of KOB Fest.

The event was organized to support the sale of products of SMEs in Guba and nearby districts, promote local products, and expand contacts between manufacturers and suppliers.

Earlier, a similar event was organized in Baku, Shamkir, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit. More than 300 micro and small enterprises presented their products and services at these events. The next KOB Fest is planned to be held on July 7 in Shaki.