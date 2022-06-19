By Trend

Global Baku Forum acquires world scale, former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic said, Trend reports.

Ivanic made the remark on the sidelines of IX Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order".

"This is my seventh participation in the Global Baku Forum, and I can say that every year its importance is growing. The forum is becoming one of the most significant platforms not only in the region, but also throughout the world. I’m proud to be a part of this large-scale event," he noted.

Besides, according to the ex-president, such a platform as the Global Baku Forum provides an opportunity to speak honestly about the pressing problems of the international community, and to express different opinions, which is a rare opportunity in the present days.

"Azerbaijan itself is becoming more and more important on a global scale," added Ivanic.