Participants of the IX Global Baku Forum visit Karabakh

By Trend

Participants of the IX Global Baku Forum made a trip to the Karabakh economic region - Fuzuli and Shusha on June 19, Trend reports.

During the trip, carried out in order to get acquainted with the reconstruction and development of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan, as well as the course of demining the territories, the guests are accompanied by representatives of local and foreign media.

On June 16, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto "Challenges to the Global World Order” has today kicked off.