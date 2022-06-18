366 Azerbaijanis repatriated from Iraq and Syria - official

By Trend

A total of 366 Azerbaijanis were repatriated from Iraq and Syria in stages, said the head of the State Security Service, chairman of the State Commission for the Affairs of Captives, Missing Persons and Hostages of Azerbaijan Ali Nagiyev, Trend reports.

He noted that appropriate measures have been taken to repatriate from Syria and Iraq and to rehabilitate family members, in particular women and children, of persons who took part in hostilities as part of illegal armed groups during armed conflicts in the Middle East.