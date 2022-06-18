Azerbaijani, Russian FMs “synchronize watches” ahead of Lavrov’s Baku visit [PHOTO]

By Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali

Ahead of the June 23-24 working visit to Baku of the Kremlin's top diplomat, Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov respectively discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda pertaining to the implementation of the Declaration on the Allied Cooperation between Moscow and Baku, Azernews reports.

The two ministers also exchanged views on a number of regional and international topics, including the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan through Moscow’s mediation.

“A `synchronization of watches’ was made on a number of regional and international subjects, including the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The importance of relevant work with the mediating role of Russia in line with the tripartite agreements at the highest level of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, was emphasized ,” the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

Discussing the current situation in the region, including the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the parties stressed the importance of the full implementation of the tripartite statements, the report added.