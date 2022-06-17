Azerbaijani Ombudsman issues statement on mine incident in Jabrayil

By Trend

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva issued a statement in connection with the injury of an employee of the National Agency for Mine Action as a result of a mine explosion in Jabrayil district [liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020], Trend reports.

According to the statement, the ombudsman appealed many times to the international community in connection with a serious threat, posed by anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted by Armenian armed forces in the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories, to the life and health of people, stressing the necessity to put to an end to such situation.

The problem of mines in the liberated territories has not only delayed the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, but also claimed the lives of many people, Aliyeva said.

"Another citizen of Azerbaijan suffered from an explosion of anti-personnel mine. An employee of the National Agency for Mine Action Rukhin Valiyev was injured by anti-personnel mine when performing his duties in the liberated Jabrayil district, and was hospitalized, after losing part of his leg in the blast. Unfortunately, international organizations don’t take specific measures in relation to mines, which continue to pose a potential threat to human life,” she noted.

“I once again express my serious concern about the mine threat, remind Armenia of its obligation to respect international law and call on international organizations, demonstrating a fair approach and expressing a firm position, to support Azerbaijan in this matter," added the ombudsman.