Azerbaijan resolved Karabakh conflict, steadily leading region along restoration, dev't path - letter from President Erdogan

By Trend

The Karabakh conflict wasn’t resolved for a long time despite the UN Security Council resolutions, reads a letter from President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan for participants of the IX Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the global world order” on June 16, Trend reports.

The letter was read out by former Prime Minister of Turkiye Binali Yildirim at the opening ceremony of the forum.

Azerbaijan itself resolved the conflict as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War and is steadily leading the region along the path of restoration and development, reads the letter.