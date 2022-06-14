Armenia has no other choice but to abandon unfounded claims - Azerbaijani Security Council

By Trend

Armenia, artificially preventing the signing of a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan], has no other choice but to abandon unfounded claims and start regional cooperation, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov said in an interview with the Azerbaijan newspaper, Trend reports.

According to Usubov, after a crushing defeat of Armenia in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, its economy has faced a deep crisis, and the internal political situation has almost reached the state of civil war.

“On the other hand, when it becomes clear that the opposition in Armenia, organizing protests against the peace talks, won’t achieve its goal, the number of its supporters will drop. Besides, most of the participants of these rallies are protesting namely against the deplorable social situation in the country,” he said.

“It’s obvious that there is strive and support for peace negotiations in the Armenian society. It shouldn’t be forgotten that in last year's election the Armenian people expressed their confidence not to the opposition, representing the ‘party of war’ - the military junta, but to the ruling party, which announced the start of negotiations with Azerbaijan. The Armenian people mandated Pashinyan [prime minister of Armenia] namely to conclude a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, which means that the people are tired of enmity, and want stability and prosperity," added Usubov.