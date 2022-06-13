Polish green program may be useful for restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - ministry

By Trend

Polish GreenEvo (Green Technology Accelerator) program may be interesting for partners from Azerbaijan regarding planned reconstruction of Karabakh in terms of reaching Azerbaijan’s sustainable goals, the Ministry of Climate and Environment of Poland told Trend.

According to the ministry, Poland considers organizing a trade mission under its GreenEvo program to Azerbaijan.

"Since the last Polish-Azerbaijani Commission in 2016 the Ministry of Climate and Environment has not implemented joint projects under the GreenEvo program with Azerbaijan, although we are open to cooperation," the source said.

As the ministry noted, the mission is planned to be held during the 8th Polish-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in 2022.

GreenEvo is an innovative program run by the Ministry of Climate and Environment designed to create friendly conditions to disseminate environmental technologies provided by Polish entrepreneurs – in Poland and abroad.

"GreenEvo technologies deal with specific or complex environmental problems, but at the same time, they are competitive in terms of price and efficiency. They offer concrete solutions to the problems of water and wastewater management and other substantial issues such as waste management, renewable energy sources, energy savings, air protection and biodiversity conservation," the ministry explained.