Azerbaijani defense chief attends military exhibition in Turkiye

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov visited an exhibition organized by Turkiye's Defense Industry Ministry, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The visitors familiarized themselves with the samples of contemporary military weaponry and equipment on display.

At the exhibition, Hasanov met with Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza. During the meeting, the parties expressed pleasure with Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation and discussed future opportunities.

On June 9, Hasanov observed the final stage of the Efes-2022 international exercises in Izmir, Turkiye, the ministry said in a separate report.

As a distinguished visitor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the training range to observe the exercises.

The participants in the drills fired from snipers and performed other tasks. Marines also carried out the mission of storming a coastal facility. Moreover, Azerbaijani servicemen from the Special Army and Naval Forces showed exceptional professionalism, the ministry added.

The international drills Efes-2022, in which Azerbaijan is represented by members from the Nakhchivan Special Army and the Naval Forces, are to end on June 9.

The multinational exercises Efes-2022 were held in four stages.