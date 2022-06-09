Mercenary who fought against Azerbaijan files cassation complaint with Supreme Court

By Trend

The Russian citizen of Armenian origin Eduard Dubakov, recruited by Armenia to participate in illegal armed formations in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and arrested on charges of conducting military operations against Azerbaijan within Armenian military formations, filed a cassation complaint with the Supreme Court against the decision of the Baku Court of Appeal, Trend reports.

The complaint was submitted to the proceedings of Judge Ilkin Rajabov. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for June 16.

According to the indictment, Dubakov, having illegally visited the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, participated in ‘military exercises’ in the Kalbajar district [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

In order to commit a provocation, on January 14, 2021, he came from Turkey to Baku, where he was detained as a result of an operation.

A criminal case was opened against Dubakov under Articles 214-3.1 (terrorism, financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal union (organization), as well as participation in the association of organizers, leaders, and/or other representatives of organized groups), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by prior conspiracy or in organized groups) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.