Azerbaijani top foreign policy aide, US Nat'l Security Advisor meet in Washington

Azerbaijani president's top foreign policy aide Hikmat Hajiyev is visiting the USA, where he had already a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, according to his tweet.

“Today at the White House I had a fruitful and friendly conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Azerbaijani-United States partnership and regional issues,” Hajiyev tweeted.

Earlier, reports were around that Hikmat Hajiyev was to meet US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried in Washington and that "the meeting will be closed to the press", though the State Department did not provide any details on the agenda.