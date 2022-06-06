Tatarstan names new permanent representative to Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Tatarstan has named Murad Gadylshin as its new permanent representative to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Tatarstan media.

Under the information, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov signed a relevant decree, appointing him for a period of three years.

From 2016 to 2021, he was a deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the VII convocation.

Earlier, Alfred Zakirov, who had held this post since 2013, quitted as the permanent representative of Tatarstan to Azerbaijan at his own request.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different sectors, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions held in Russia. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. Additionally, Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.

Russia also played a prominent role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution. The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh that along with seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.



