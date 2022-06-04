Azerbaijan's Land Forces hold live-fire tactical exercises

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Land Forces held live-fire tactical exercises in units and subunits in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the scenario, motorized rifles, artillery and armored units involved in the exercises in cooperation with each other destroyed an imaginary enemy's detected targets.

The main purpose of the exercises is to develop the managerial skills of commanders and the practical skills of military personnel, as well as to improve the interoperability between units.

The tasks assigned during the live-fire tactical exercises were successfully accomplished by the units.



