Azerbaijani MoD holds service meeting

By Trend

A service meeting led by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has been held at the Central Command Post, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting was attended by deputies of the defense minister, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments and services of the ministry. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] were also involved in the meeting via video teleconference.

Hasanov delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, the activities of the types of troops over the past month were assessed, the issues of combat readiness, moral-psychological state, defense system and its comprehensive provision were highlighted, and relevant instructions to the command staff were given to further increase the combat capability of troops, as well as improve interoperability.

The importance of increasing the intensity and quality of exercises and practical training conducted in real combat conditions was also stressed.

The minister gave specific instructions to maintain a high level of combat readiness and take immediate and adequate response measures to possible provocations against the units.

Besides, Hasanov instructed to study the individual and psychological characteristics of young conscripts to be called up for active military service, their adaptation to military service, ensuring the safety of military personnel and protection of their health.

At the same time, the activities of the National Defense University, established to improve the management of military education in the framework of measures taken to bring the Azerbaijan Army in line with the standards of the Turkish Armed Forces, were highly appreciated.

The minister instructed the relevant officials on the eve of the 26 June – Armed Forces Day, as always, to keep the families of war veterans and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, in the spotlight.

The importance of continuation of the necessary measures for engineering support and organizing the troops’ service in military units stationed in the liberated territories, as well as improving military infrastructure and paying special attention to safety rules was emphasized.