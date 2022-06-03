President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Elizabeth II.

Your Majesty,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – Queen’s Official Birthday that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people, and offer my best wishes.

Along with that, I am delighted to most sincerely congratulate you on the Platinum Jubilee – the 70th anniversary of your ascension to the throne. In the last seven decades, your tireless efforts for the sake of prosperity and overall development of the United Kingdom, personal example and selflessness have earned you great affinity, esteem and prestige worldwide.

I wish to highlight your contribution to every phase of the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, those relations reaching the present level and our cooperation becoming strategic by nature in a number of areas today.

This year we celebrate a significant milestone in the history of our interstate relations – the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between our countries. Throughout this time, we have been gratified by the level of friendly engagement between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom. I am confident that our relations, underpinned by mutual trust and support, and our fruitful and multifaceted cooperation, will continue to thrive and expand.

Your Majesty,

I renew my sincere congratulations and wish robust health, longevity, happiness, and success in every endeavor to you and everlasting prosperity to your friendly people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 June 2022