Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry hails ties with UNESCO

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Thirty years have passed since Azerbaijan joined the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Azerbaijan and UNESCO have been enjoying successful cooperation since 1992.

The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of the country's membership in UNESCO, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that over the past three decades, the partnership between Azerbaijan and UNESCO has been rapidly developing, and the country became a reliable partner in ensuring peace and security throughout the world in all international organizations, of which it's a member, including UNESCO.

The Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO was established in 1994 by the relevant order of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and in subsequent years, cooperation between UNESCO and Azerbaijan further developed.

Following the organization's goals and principles, Azerbaijan continues its activities in all priority areas of the organization, being among UNESCO's most active members.

"The exceptional merits of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in developing cooperation between our country and the organization, promoting the ideas and goals of the organization at the international level and within the country, should be especially emphasized. Thanks to the attention and support of the First Vice-President, Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to the promotion of UNESCO values in the fields of education, preservation of cultural heritage, restoration and protection of historical monuments in Azerbaijan and around the world, intercultural dialogue and other areas," said in the statement.

"Over the past years, three tangible and 15 intangible heritage pieces related to Azerbaijani history and culture have been included in the relevant UNESCO lists. As a result of the pursued targeted policy, our country was elected a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the period of 2021-2025, winning the support of a big majority of members in the election held in November 2021 during the 41st session of the General Conference of UNESCO. Three cities of Azerbaijan-Baku, Ganja, and Gabala are included in the network of learning cities, and Baku, Shaki, and Lankaran are in the network of UNESCO creative cities".

The statement says that Azerbaijan, which is on the path of sustainable and dynamic economic development, supports the noble mission of UNESCO in various parts of the world, closely cooperates with the organization in the implementation of UNESCO values, as well as the idea of ??promoting intercultural dialogue and peace and implements a number of joint projects.

Azerbaijan supports the programs and projects of the organization through the Trust Fund, established in accordance with the Framework Agreement signed with UNESCO in 2013.

Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to join and make a financial contribution to the Global Education Coalition, established at the initiative of UNESCO to eliminate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan actively cooperates with UNESCO within the framework of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in Armed Conflict.

Azerbaijan, which was a member of the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict in 2015-2019, has been a member of the Committee since 2021.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry also pointed out Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan

"For thirty years, UNESCO has been regularly informed about Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and its war crimes such as destruction, misappropriation, modification of the essence, illegal removal of cultural treasures from our country during the occupation. After the liberation of the country's territories, restoration and protection of monuments in these areas, regardless of their origin, is among the priorities of the Azerbaijani government".

"Azerbaijan is a multicultural country, all monuments on its territory are protected at the state level and representatives of all religions and cultures are respected. Azerbaijan has always been committed to cooperating with UNESCO, fulfilling its obligations under the conventions to which it is a party, and in particular its obligations to protect cultural heritage. For many years, with its experience and participation, our country has made significant contributions to the activities of the organization in the restoration and protection of cultural heritage, both in Azerbaijan and globally. Our country will continue to develop partnerships in the activities of the organization, remaining true to the values of UNESCO," the statement said.