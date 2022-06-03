Construction of Horadiz-Agband railway segment nearing completion

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The first stage of construction of the Horadiz-Agband railway segment has been completed by 90 percent, Azernews reports per the working group on transport, communications, and high technologies at the Interdepartmental Center, Azernews reports.

According to the information, within the second stage of the implementation of the project, rapid work continues on the construction of a section of the railway line with a length of 55 km, covering Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, and Minjivan stations.

Currently, working trains depart from the Horadiz station and deliver the materials necessary for construction to the stations of Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, and Gumlag. On this section of the railway, it is planned to build one tunnel, 15 bridges, and seven overpasses.

To date, 28 percent of earthworks have been completed, the construction of artificial structures and the elements of the track structure - by 33 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

The length of the railway line, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on February 14, 2021, along the axis is 110.4 kilometers.

It should be noted that the construction work is carried out in three stages.

The first stage covers a section of the railway with a length of 30 kilometers and Horadiz, Marjanli, and Mahmudlu stations, the second stage - the section of the railway line with a length of 55 kilometers and Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari and Minjivan stations, and the third - the section with a length of 25.4 kilometers and Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband stations. Within the third stage, preparations are underway for demining work.

Nine stations (Horadiz, Marjanly, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz, and Aghband), three tunnels, 41 bridges, three galleries, seven overpasses, and nearly 300 artificial engineering structures are planned to be built within the project. Work on the construction of the railway is being carried out in parallel with the demining process.

The construction and installation work under the railway project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The first stage involves resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages involve resolving issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and economic development.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.



