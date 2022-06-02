US president's letter testifies to Azerbaijan's authority in region - MP

By Trend

US President Joe Biden's congratulatory letter addressed to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries is another display of attention to Azerbaijan and its president, as well as an indicator of the country's authority in the region, Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov told Trend.

According to Badamov, in the letter, the US president, highly appreciating the work done by Azerbaijan in the energy sector, noted that the country plays a big role in the energy security of Europe.

"The US president, in his congratulatory letter on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, also noted the high appreciation of cooperation with the country and expressed support for the new reality created in the region," he said.

“The US supported the implementation of Azerbaijan's oil strategy from the very beginning. Since then, the oil and gas export routes established by us to carry out oil and gas exports have become more important today. At a time when, following the introduction of Western sanctions, steps were taken to refuse Russian oil and gas, Azerbaijan's oil and gas resources have acquired big importance," the MP noted.

He also noted that the US president in his letter touched upon the role of Azerbaijan in realizing the huge potential of the Trans-Caspian cooperation in terms of stabilizing regional and global markets.

"Azerbaijan, using its geography very effectively, has launched transit routes for international transportation. Geopolitical events in Europe make it important to revise the map of routes along which international transportation is carried out,” Badamov pointed out. “North-South and West-East transit transport routes, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku International Trade Port and the Southern Gas Corridor have made international transportation more secure and profitable.”

In general, all projects in which Azerbaijan participates play a big role not only for the country but also in stabilizing the world economy. The US president also highly appreciated the attraction of investments to Azerbaijan to create alternative energy sources, the MP further said.

“By developing the alternative energy sector, Azerbaijan has joined the global challenges against global climate change. The congratulatory letters of the US president testify to his support of our state policy," added Badamov.