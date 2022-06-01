NATO holds training course at Azerbaijan’s National Defence University

By Azernews

The Military Management Institute under the National Defense University is hosting a training course on "NATO Operational Planning Process", Azernews reports citing the ministry.

The course is being held by NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Mobile Training Team located in Brunssum (Netherlands) under the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2022, signed between the Defence Ministry and the organization, the report adds.

During the course, participants are being briefed on NATO in general, staffing, and operations planning. Moreover, discussions on the topic and practical group work are being held as a part of the training.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all Allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has allowed NATO and individual Allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the Allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.