Malaysian ambassador expresses admiration for Kalbajar's beauty

By Trend

Ambassador of Malaysia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Dato' Yubazlan Bin Yusof expressed his admiration for liberated Kalbajar's beauty, while paying a visit to the district as part of the diplomatic corps, Trend reports.

"We were given a great opportunity to see this wonderful place. The trip was fantastic," said Bin Yusof.

The ambassador stressed that he had already been in almost all the liberated cities of the country.

According to him, he was struck by the level of destruction in these territories.

The diplomat also added that fostering biodiversity is one of the main areas of cooperation between Malaysia and Azerbaijan, and a recent project implemented in the Gizilaghaj National Park was also a great contribution to this.

He also expressed hope for further proliferation of such projects.