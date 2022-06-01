Army’s engineer-sapper units demine over 2,300 ha of liberated lands in May

By Azernews

The units have cleared more than 18,600 hectares of land of mines and explosive ordnance since November 2020. Over 6,000 anti-personnel mines, over 2,100 anti-tank mines, and over 9,400 unexploded ordnances have been discovered and destroyed in total.

The major efforts in the liberated regions are targeted toward demining settlements, agricultural plots, highways, and infrastructural facilities, the ministry stressed.

Necessary activities on engineering support are underway in the liberated territories.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Azerbaijan's engineer and sapper units had previously been supplied with MEMATT (Mechanical Demining Supply) equipment manufactured by Turkey's ASFAT company, which is part of the Turkish National Defence Ministry. The equipment is extremely effective in clearing mines and unexploded ordnance from settlements and arable lands.

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) also, along with partner countries, is carrying out demining activities on the liberated territories. Moreover, the State Border Service and the Defence Ministry are also engaged in demining activities in the liberated lands.