Azerbaijani army positions come under fire in Kalbajar direction

Positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces have come under fire in the Kalbajar direction, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

On the evening of May 30, units of the Armenian armed forces, stationed in the direction of Yukhari Zogalli of Basarkechar Region on the state border, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army from weapons of various calibers in the direction of Zivel of Kalbacar District, the Defense Ministry adds.

The units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures, the report says.