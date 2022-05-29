Turkish president wraps up working visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has wrapped up his working visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was presented with keepsakes.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.



