Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on unfounded statements of the Armenian side

By Trend

Another baseless statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the speech of the head of the Azerbaijani state on May 27 this year in the Zangilan region is regrettable, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"First of all, we note that recent frequent references to the international law of Armenia have attracted attention, which for about 30 years trampled on the fundamental principles of international law, pursuing an occupation policy and grossly violating the rights of about a million Azerbaijanis. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan respects the principles of international law and consistently demonstrates this position. As for the statements of the President of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan region, liberated from occupation, we bring to the attention of the Armenian Foreign Ministry that the head of the Azerbaijani state called for refraining from behavior that does not comply with the principles of international law, and warned against the dangers that it may entail. Unfortunately, in the post-conflict period in Armenia, there are revanchist forces that encourage such dangerous behavior, and the deplorable situation that the aggressive policy pursued by these forces for about 30 years has led Armenia to is obvious. The Armenian side must realize that attempts to repeat the behavior that took place decades earlier are nothing but a chimera. Only a correct assessment of the new realities and new opportunities that have developed in the region can lead to the right results," the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.