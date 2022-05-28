France promoting new education projects in Azerbaijan - ambassador

By Trend

France is promoting new education projects in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross said while answering questions of reporters at the event dedicated to signing a dual degree agreement between Intellectual Property Law Faculties of Baku State University (BSU) and France's Université Lumière Lyon 2, Trend reports.

"France considers a master's program with the Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University (ATMU). The program is supposed to facilitate the growth of Azerbaijan's tourism sector, the prosperity of local community, the development of adventure tourism, as well as the overall economic advancement," Gross said.

According to him, France and Azerbaijan should cooperate not only in engineering and art history, but also in legal and social sciences that is crucial for the society itself and the business development.

"We're very pleased with our cooperation with Baku State University. We have managed to establish this collaboration in less than a year. The joint degree of BSU and Université Lyon 2 will be recognized both in Azerbaijan and in France, as well as throughout Europe as a whole," he said.

The ambassador added that additional projects in the field of sustainable economic development are being discussed with BSU.