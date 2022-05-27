Azerbaijani envoy encourages French Armenians to back peace efforts in South Caucasus

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev called on the Armenian community of France to support efforts aimed at ensuring peace, security, and development in the South Caucasus region, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made in an interview with the French Courtoisie radio station, which mainly reflects the positions of the extreme right, conservative Catholic circles in France.

Speaking about the results of the recent Brussels meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the EU, Mustafayev said that active and constructive dialogue between Baku and Yerevan under the auspices of the EU is the dominant trend of the peace process in the South Caucasus.

Further, the ambassador spoke in detail about the post-conflict development challenges in the country such as the problems of mine clearance, the search for missing persons, and the progress of restoration work in the previously occupied districts.

In this context, he especially noted the role of France, which provided significant financial assistance to the demining process in the liberated territories.

Taking into account the interests and questions of the radio audience, Mustafayev also spoke about the history of Christianity in Azerbaijan, noting that the attempts by the French media and the expert community to oppose "Muslim Azerbaijan to Christian Armenia" are unacceptable.

He added that Azerbaijan has more than four-century-old Christianity history, and the Christian monuments, churches, and monasteries of Caucasian Albania are an essential part of Azerbaijan’s cultural and religious heritage.

The third Brussels meeting took place on May 22 between the leaders at the initiative of President of the European Council Charles Michel. The sides focused on the situation in the South Caucasus and the development of EU relations with both countries as well as the broader region.