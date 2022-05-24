Defense boss inspects new military training facility for improving army combat readiness

By Azernews





Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov along with the top brass has inspected a newly commissioned military facility at the Garaheybat training center, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Hasanov was informed that the training sites that are suitable for real combat situations have been established for the practical use of contemporary fighting methods.

In addition, servicemen are trained to gain practical skills in using various types of military equipment in tough terrain and in harsh weather conditions, as well as to learn shooting from them.

On the training ground, the minister observed the outstanding performances of the cadets attending the training course for overtime military servicemen.

Initially, the practical fulfillment of standards for fire training and shooting exercises was demonstrated at the shooting range.

At the tank shooting range, Hasanov was informed that the strategies for effective use of tanks in human settlements are being developed based on experience gained during the 44-day war with Armenia, as well as current combat techniques.

The minister was told that servicemen are given thorough knowledge about various types of mines and ammunition at the engineering camp. Furthermore, engineering equipment is used to detect mines and unexploded munitions, as well as neutralize them in line with safety regulations.

After watching the cadets’ physical training exercises on the Scout Trail obstacle course, Hasanov inspected the artillery battery's command-observation station. Using artillery simulators, the cadets successfully completed fire assignments.

Finally, the minister familiarized himself with the construction of the various military facilities in the area of the training camp.

Hasanov provided relevant instructions and recommendations on maintaining the military personnel’s high level of combat readiness and professionalism, as well as researching and utilizing new training techniques and ensuring high-quality construction work.



