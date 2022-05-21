Police seize weapons, ammunitions abandoned in Shusha by Armenians

By Azernews

Police have seized a large number of weapons and munitions abandoned by Armenians in Shusha, Azernews reports per the official Azartac news agency.

An anti-aircraft artillery device, a submachine gun, a grenade launcher, one Fagot, 12 different types of hand grenades, 99 different types of shells, 1,220 cartridges of different calibers, and other ammunition were discovered as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Shusha region police department and representatives from the State Security Service and the Mine Action Agency.

The munitions were handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Intensive measures are being taken together with the relevant agencies to clear the liberated territories of mines and other explosive devices, and to collect the weapons and ammunition left by the Armenian military units, the report added.

On September 27, 2020, the second Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia started and ended in 44 days on November 10, 2020, with the signing of a capitulation act.

The cease-fire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.