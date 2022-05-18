Azerbaijani army's military police department runs political courses for young servicemen

By Azernews





In keeping with the annual training plan of the Defence Ministry, public and political courses were conducted at the Military Police Department, the MoD reported on May 17.

The courses were held with the participation of the commission, established by the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel, the report added.

During the courses, the significance of sustaining a high degree of fighting spirit among military troops, as well as respecting national and moral principles, such as loyalty to the nation, the state, and the military oath was stressed.

Group leaders distinguished by the effective and high-quality organization of classes will take part in "The best group leader for classes on public and political courses" contest to be held in the Azerbaijan Army.

Furthermore, a group of servicemen, distinguished by their exemplary service in the units of the Azerbaijani Army, have been involved in the entrance exams of the officer training course, the ministry said in a separate report.

Candidates, who achieve high results in physical training and theoretical tests, will be admitted to the course.

Those who successfully complete the course will be promoted to the rank of junior lieutenant and will continue to serve as officers in accordance with their specialties.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.