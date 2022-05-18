OSCE Minsk Group fails to resolve Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict - Turkish Speaker

By Azernews

Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentop has stated that OSCE Minsk Group failed to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Azernews reports.

Sentop made the remarks at the third general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Co-operation Organisation Baku hosted on May 17.

He noted that the activities of the Minsk Group to resolve the conflict did not yield any tangible results, adding that Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan's just position.

"Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from occupation as a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war. We have always supported Azerbaijan in its struggle and will continue to do so. Azerbaijan's position is fair, the country fought for its territories," Sentop said.

The Turkish Speaker once again conveyed his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the victory gained in the 44-day war, saying "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

Furthermore, the Turkish parliamentary speaker thanked Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova for organizing and hosting the conference at a high level.

Sentop underlined the significance of the conference for the development of the countries and the region, as well as the well-being of peoples. He stated that mutual integration and collaboration are critical for achieving long-term economic and social growth, and Turkey is always willing to assist in this regard.

He noted that Turkey attaches great importance to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, and expressed confidence that parliamentary diplomacy will contribute to regional integration and development.

Sentop said that the coronavirus pandemic caused very deep problems in the social, economic, and humanitarian spheres around the world, and cooperation is required to tackle these challenges.

"The pandemic has also shown that we must all act together to solve problems. Regional cooperation, solidarity, and parliamentary diplomacy are of particular essence here. We should not allow global players to resolve regional problems. This will only exacerbate the situation. That's why we need to solve regional problems by ourselves," Sentop said.

The relevance of parliamentary diplomacy has once again been highlighted as international solidarity has become a priority. It is very important to support the decisions taken in the fight against the pandemic, including social issues, and the effective use of financial resources in terms of legislation, he added.

Azerbaijan hosted the third general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Co-operation Organisation.

The conference along with parliamentary delegations from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan presence was held in the Azerbaijani parliament on May 17.

The Baku Declaration of the third General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PA ECO) was signed by the heads of the delegations which participated in the conference.