Army’s land forces conduct practical shooting drills to improve skills [VIDEO]

By Azernews

The Azerbaijani army’s land forces have conducted practical shooting exercises, the Defence Ministry reported on May 14.

The drills were held under the annual combat training plan with the use of firearms and grenades, the report added.

The personnel involved in the exercise were informed about the safety rules and shooting conditions. Prior to the shooting, the standards for shooting training were met.

The servicemen successfully completed the task of shooting at the target from a pre-arranged position.

The training was carried out taking into account the combat experience gained in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

In a similar vein, servicemen of the Azerbaijani Air Force servicemen left for Konya, Turkey, to join in the Anatolian Phoenix-2022 International Search and Rescue Exercises, the ministry reported earlier.

Jets of the Azerbaijan Air Force will be involved in the military exercises to be held from May 16 to 27.

Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.