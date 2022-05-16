Russian city pays tribute to renowned Azerbaijani oilman

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A bust in honor of the famous oilman, one of the discoverers of Soviet oil, Farman Salmanov, has been erected in Russia’s Tyumen city.

The sculpture was placed in the lobby of the Institute of Geology and Oil and Gas Production of the Tyumen Industrial University.

The sculpture was unveiled by Scientific and Innovation Vice-Rector of TIU Yuri Vaganov and Consul-General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg Shohrat Mustafayev.

Sculptor Irina Bondarenko worked for two months on the monument that depicts the famous geologist in his thirties with a strong-willed look, a slightly raised chin, and looking straight confidently.

Born in Morul village of Shamkir region in 1931, Farman Salmanov was a prominent geologist, a man who discovered oil in Siberia and thereby made a pivotal contribution to the well-being of the Russian economy of the XX-XXI centuries.

In 1954, he graduated from the Geological Prospecting Department of the Azerbaijan Industrial Institute in Baku with a degree in mining engineer-geologist. The topic of his thesis research was the prospects of the Sredneobsky oil-bearing region. The conclusions of the young geologist were, according to the geological authorities of that time, "too bold" – as back then they did not believe in the "big oil" of Siberia.

Realizing the futility of carrying out work in the Kemerovo region, where he was assigned, he urged the leadership to relocate his team to the Surgut region. According to a widespread legend, in 1957, Salmanov arbitrarily and secretly took his geological team to Surgut, confident that there was oil there. Despite the threats of dismissal from the position, the persistent geologist continued drilling until he discovered the desired oil.

Salmanov worked in western Siberia for more than 30 years, where he discovered over 150 oil and gas fields in total. Under his leadership, the maximum volume of drilling operations and the growth of hydrocarbon reserves were achieved.