Deputy Speaker of Majilis of Kazakh parliament arrives in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

A parliamentary delegation headed by Deputy Speaker of the Majilis of Kazakh Parliament Balaim Kesebayeva arrived in Azerbaijan on May 15, to participate in the third General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Azernews reports.

Arriving at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the delegation was met by Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Chairman Tahir Mirkishili, MP Kenul Nurullayeva, Kazakh Ambassador Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov and other officials.

It should be noted that the visit will end on May 19.