Reforms carried out by Heydar Aliyev raised Azerbaijan to level of modern country – Chief Executive Director of Lagazetteaz.fr newspaper

By Trend

The reforms carried out by Heydar Aliyev made it possible to raise Azerbaijan to the level of a country of 21st century, Chief Executive Director of Lagazetteaz.fr newspaper, founded by Trend News Agency in France, Jean-Michel Brun told Trend.

According to him, seen from abroad, few countries of the former USSR have been able to recover or be in the process of reconstruction after the trauma of the Soviet years.

"Azerbaijan is among those few countries, which won a brilliant victory in second Karabakh war and put end to 30 years of occupation. Currently, Azerbaijan is at the stage of full development, ensuring the harmonious integration of various religious, cultural and ethnic communities," Brun said.

All this, Azerbaijan owes to one man, Heydar Aliyev, first President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he noted.

“In France, we do not like personified power. We are a regicide people and we distrust providential men. However, France had one, in the person of Charles de Gaulle. After liberating France from Nazi occupation, he succeeded in reconciling the French, deeply divided by the war, in particular thanks to a courageous policy of forgiveness,” Brun added.

"Exactly like Heydar Aliyev, first time in 1993, where he managed to reconstitute a state on the verge of civil war, then by putting in place a constitution guaranteeing the unity of the country," Brun emphasized.

"If the political stability brought by De Gaulle allowed France to enter a tremendous phase of growth, the "glorious 30", the stability brought by the action of Heydar Aliyev allowed political and economic reforms which allowed Azerbaijan to rise to the level of a country of the 21st century," the executive director said.

"These are the abolition of the death penalty, the appointment of a human rights ombudsman, amnesty and pardon decisions, economic reforms including major land reform, privatization of state properties, and contracts concluded with major international oil companies," he noted.

"Thanks to this policy, Azerbaijan was also able to strengthen its military capabilities, and due to the will of President Ilham Aliyev it was possible to liberate Azerbaijani lands after 30 years of occupation," Brun added.