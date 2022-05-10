Azerbaijan to extend period of stay for Ukrainian migrants

By Azernews





The stay of Ukrainian migrants in Azerbaijan will be extended, Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov has said.

According to him, the period of their stay in Azerbaijan expires on May 24.

"The stay of Ukrainian migrants will expire on May 24, if we take into account that they arrived in Azerbaijan on February 24. Conditions will be created for their stay in Azerbaijan after this period and necessary measures will be taken," Huseynov added.

Meanwhile, the official noted that the number of illegal migrants in temporary detention centres in Azerbaijan is very low.

He stressed that about 3,000 out of 142,000 migrants live in Azerbaijan illegally.

"A small number of illegal migrants have been detained. These people are identified and placed in temporary detention centres. Currently, there are less than 10 illegal migrants in such centres," Huseynov said.

He also added that illegal migrants arrive in Azerbaijan mainly from neighbouring countries and southeastern Asian nations.

Some 6,163 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Azerbaijan since February 24, 2022, Azerbaijani State Migration Servicemen Spokesperson Elnur Kalantarli earlier said.

AZAL used to carry out flights for evacuation of Azerbaijanis on President Ilham Aliyev's order. The flights for Azerbaijani citizens were free.

Citizens of Azerbaijan, who have left Ukraine, can contact Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions abroad to return home.