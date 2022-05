Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan, the Turkish media report.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival to be held on May 26-29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities, and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry, and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

Trend News Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic. World are official media partners of TEKNOFEST.