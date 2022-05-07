Impressive construction work being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - PM

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is directly leading the grandiose construction work on the lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Prime Minister Ali Asadov said in his article published in “Azerbaijan” newspaper, Trend reports.

Through the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the restoration of all territories, cities, settlements, and villages began on the basis of a single concept in accordance with the strategic action plan for the liberated territories, Asadov noted.

"In order to resolve socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational, and other urgent issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as to coordinate activities in this area, in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, a Coordination Headquarters was created, within which all issues are resolved in a centralized manner," he further said.

"Today, the liberated territories have turned into one large construction site, while construction and installation work has acquired a huge scale," the prime minister also noted. "Here, with interdepartmental cooperation, first of all, life support work in such spheres as road infrastructure, electricity, water, agriculture, and communications is carried out."

With the signing of the decree "On the new division of economic regions in the Republic of Azerbaijan" by President Ilham Aliyev on July 7, 2021, another page was inscribed in the annals of Azerbaijan's Victory, concluded Asadov.