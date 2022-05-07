Azerbaijan allocates funds to build Mingachevir-Mingachevir station-Bahramtapa-Tanrigulular highway

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to build the Mingachevir-Mingachevir station-Bahramtapa (6 km)-Tanrigulular highway, Azertaj has reported.

According to the decree, in order to build the highway, from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.26.18 "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for state capital investments (investment costs)", 2.1 million manat ($1.2 million) has been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance will provide funding in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan will resolve issues arising from it.