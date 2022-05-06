Azerbaijan, Japan set to deepen energy, inter-parliamentary ties

By Azernews





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Japan's Foreign Affairs Taro Honda have discussed cooperation in the energy and economic sectors, as well as inter-parliamentary relations, Foreign Ministry reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Japan filled the visiting official in detail on the situation in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the deliberate destruction of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia during the occupation period, looting of cultural heritage, large-scale restoration and construction work carried out by the Azerbaijani government, mine clearance, and environmental protection.

The minister thanked Japanese companies for their participation in the construction process in Karabakh and informed Honda of the government's practical steps to establish sustainable peace in the region.

For his part, the vice-minister noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Japan develop successfully in many areas, including political and economic. According to him, Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in terms of energy security, is an important partner of Japan in the region.

At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation within the framework of international organizations, regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine, as well as issues of mutual interest. Bayramov emphasized that this year marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan.

Currently, Azerbaijan and Japan are cooperating in different sectors of the economy. Japanese companies in Azerbaijan work in the oil and gas sectors as well as in agriculture. In addition, throughout the entire period of cooperation between the two nations, Japan has invested $7.1 billion in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, in 2021, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and Japan’s TEPSCO company signed an agreement on the establishment of the “green energy” zone in the newly-liberated lands. The agreement envisages the effective use of renewable energy potential such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and bioenergy in the liberated territories. It considers the establishment of a “green energy” zone based on modern energy management approaches to supply the region with energy.

The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $274.8 million in 2021.