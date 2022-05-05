Army’s rocket, artillery units hold live-fire tactical drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani Army land forces’ rocket and artillery units have conducted live-fire tactical drills, the Defence Ministry reported on May 5.

The drills were held in line with the approved annual training plan, the report added.

The artillery and rocket units that had been dispatched to the assembly points took up shooting positions. Imaginary enemy targets were destroyed by the troops' precision fire during the drills, which were performed in close to real combat conditions.

“The main objective of the exercises is to improve the modern combat capability of rocket and artillery unit commanders, as well as to increase professionalism and the combat skills of personnel taking into account the experience gained in the second Karabakh war,” the ministry underlined.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity-2022, EFES-2022, Indestructible Brotherhood- 2022, Winter Training– 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.