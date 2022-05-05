TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan allocates 25m manats for reconstruction of Central Botanical Garden

05 May 2022 [15:31] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed measures for improvement, reconstruction and construction works on the territory of the Central Botanical Garden.

In keeping with the decree, for the above activities, 25 million manats ($14.7 million) were initially allocated to the Baku City Executive Authorities from the presidential reserve fund, as envisaged in the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2022.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in the decree.

