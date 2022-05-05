Azerbaijani deputy defence minister inspects military units in Kalbajar region

By Azernews





Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of General Staff Col-Gen Karim Valiyev has inspected the combat readiness of military units, stationed in Kalbajar region, the ministry reported on May 5.

Valiyev inspected the organization of the troops’ service and combat duty, as well as the social and living conditions of the servicemen.

Furthermore, it was noted that all the necessary conditions have been created to maintain the combat readiness of troops at a high level.

Having met with the military personnel on combat duty in the Kalbajar section of the state border, Karam Valiyev enquired about their concerns, awarded servicemen, who distinguished themselves in the service, and wished them success in their further service.

Following that, an official meeting with the command staff of the Army Corps was held. Valiyev informed the command staff of the tasks delegated to the army by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

In the end, instructions of the defense minister on conducting the military exercises in accordance with real combat conditions to increase the combat capability of the units, as well as the use of weapons and combat equipment more effectively taking into account the methods of conducting the modern combined-arms battle were delivered to the military personnel.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan continues to improve combat training, as well as the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in the liberated lands.

Azerbaijan continues building new military units and facilities on its territories liberated as a result of the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

Several new military units were inaugurated in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam, Zangilan, Lachin, Khojavand, Khojaly regions. Azerbaijan has been opening military units in liberated regions to ensure the better reinforcement of its borders since the second Karabakh war.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenia’s occupation, Azerbaijan started constructing military units and other military infrastructure in these lands to ensure the region's security.