Young Azerbaijani gymnasts grateful to coaches for victory at 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics

By Trend

The victory at the 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is a great merit of our coaches, winners of the Championship competitions in the pre-junior age category told Trend.

The Ojag Sport Club is represented by the team of Lala Azizzade, Alina Kolesnikova, Azada Atakishiyeva, Gulnar Rasulzade and Nihal Ahmadsoy.

"We're proud to win a gold medal. This is a great motivation for us to train harder and achieve even greater heights in the future. A great merit in this victory belongs to our coaches. Now we will set ourselves new goals and fulfill them one by one," said the young gymnasts.

According to them, the preparation for the Championship was difficult.

"We trained hard and did our best to perform perfectly. Fans' support helped us a lot and gave us much confidence while performing," the athletes added.

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the Individual all-around and in group exercises.