President appoints special rep to Zangilan region

04 May 2022 [15:40] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of a special representative in Zangilan region which is part of the East Zangazur economic region on May 4, Azertag has reported.

According to the decree, Vahid Hajiyev has been appointed the Azerbaijani president's special representative in Zangilan region, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region established by Azerbaijani presidential decree No. 1386 dated July 7, 2021 "On the new division of economic regions in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

