Azerbaijan congratulates Israel on National Day

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has congratulated Israel on the latter’s National Day.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Israel, we express our best wishes and warm congratulations to the Government and the People of Israel. Happy National Day, Israel!” the ministry tweeted.

Israel's National Day (Independence Day) commemorates the country's declaration of independence in 1948. Official and unofficial celebrations and observances honor the day.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani-Israeli cooperation is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust. Furthermore, Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's state independence and establish diplomatic relations with the country.

Furthermore, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity during the 44-day second Karabakh war. In January 2021, Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country's newly liberated territories. As a result, Israel will build a buffalo farm in liberated Zangilan region of Azerbaijan.

Last year, Azerbaijan opened its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel.

The two countries' trade turnover totaled $818.3 million in the first 11 months of 2021.