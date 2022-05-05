Over 186 kg of drugs seized, 22 border trespassers detained in April

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani State Border Service seized over 186.6 kg of drugs and some 8,827 psychotropic pills in April, the service reported on its website on May 4.

The State Border Service maintained its efforts to ensure reliable border protection and combat smuggling, illegal migration, and drug trafficking.

In two separate cases, two border violators, who used firearms against border guards, were neutralized in compliance with the instructions.

During the month, an attempt by an Armenian provocative-sabotage group to cross Azerbaijan's state border was thwarted on the stretch of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border that passes through Zangilan region.

In the said period, 22 people were detained for illegally crossing the state border (nine Iranian, two Georgian, one Turkish, one Uzbek, one Pakistani and one Chinese and seven Azerbaijani citizens).

In an effort to combat illegal migration, six people were detained in six separate cases after attempting to cross the state border with forged Schengen visas and stamps and two people with a document belonging to another.

In 53 cases, 97 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime, and appropriate action was taken against them.

As a result of anti-crime initiatives, 187 people wanted by Azerbaijan's law-enforcement agencies were identified and handed over to the relevant agencies. Some 347 people who were barred from leaving Azerbaijan were unable to leave, and 23 people who were previously barred from entering the country were denied entry.

Anti-smuggling measures resulted in the seizure of contraband worth approximately AZN 4,584, 557 ($2,696,798).

As part of rescue operations in the Caspian Sea, one person was evacuated to shore in one case.

The report also stated that steps are being taken to organize reliable border protection for the country.